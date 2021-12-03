PRTC and Punjab Roadways now earning Rs 1.5 crore a day, says Warring

Punjab transport minister, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, on Thursday said that following a crackdown on tax evaders, and operators running buses without permits, the daily income of Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Punjab Roadways now stood at Rs 1.5 crore a day.

Warring, during an interaction held with youths — “Khulli Charcha Warring De Naal” — in Ludhiana’s Raikot, also said that the day was not far when the state will purchase new buses and provide employment to thousands of unemployed youths.

Warring said that ever since the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government had taken over, several pro-people measures in the forms of welfare schemes and subsidies have been provided.

Taking a jibe at former Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh and SAD president, Sukhbir Badal, Warring alleged that the two were hand in glove. “They have together sold the interests of the state to the BJP,” he said.

Alleging a ‘scam’ worth Rs 6,600 crore in the state transport department for 14 and half years (a decade of SAD rule and four-and-a-half years of Congress government led by former CM, Amarinder Singh), Warring also said that a thorough investigation will be conducted in all the misgivings by a Special Investigations Team and anyone found guilty will not be spared.

Elaborating on the increased income of PRTC and Punjab Roadways, the Cabinet minister said that with a daily income of Rs 1.5 crore, the state can now purchase around 90 buses a month (each bus costing around Rs 27 lakh), around 1,000 buses in a year, and in next five years, around 5500 new buses can be bought with this profit. “This means the state transport department alone can provide direct employment to at least 12000 youths,” he said.

He further said: “The order passed in 2012 by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Surya Kant against illegal extension in multiple permits was not implemented properly till now. Now, we have implemented this decision in toto and cancelled 680 multiple permits of illegal extension of more than 1 lakh km.”

Warring claimed that if illegal extension of permits had been revoked during the period of 2012 to 2021, an amount of Rs 1,380 crore for 3,285 days of nine years (Rs 42 lakh per day) would have gone to the state exchequer, which could have been in turn spent on public welfare.

“If Rs 6,600 crore (Rs 5,220 crore + Rs 1,380 crore) had gone to the state exchequer, 24,000 new buses could have been procured and 50,000 drivers-conductors and other staff could have been recruited for these buses. We could have run two new buses from each village of the state,” he added.