Protests greet Shiromani Akali Dal’s 15 km march against drug menace

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers took out a 15-km long march, Kotkapura to Faridkot, on Monday as a mark of protest against the recent drug-related deaths. The party workers, most of them wearing black clothes with slogans written on them, alleged that the state government had failed to control the drug menace in the state The march was taken out under the leadership of former area MLA Mantar Singh Brar.

SAD leaders also submitted a memorandum addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh seeking action against those behind supply of drugs to all those who have died due to overdose

However, the march was also greeted with protests from several panthic organisations, including Sikh Students Federation with black flags when they reached Faridkot.

Daler Singh Daud, from Sikh Students Federation, said, “During SAD-BJP rule, SAD never took such initiatives to control drug supply. Now this protest… it doesn’t suit them at all. They first need to explain as why they were all quiet during their 10 years in power.”

Gursher Singh, another protester, said, “We want the ruling government to fulfill their promises in controlling drug supply but at the same time, SAD-BJP leaders need to explain as why they kept denying that there was supply of drugs in Punjab in the past 10 years?”

