Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Protestors lathi charged as Ludhiana Municipal Corporation carries out anti-encroachment drive at Buddha Nullah Fish Market

Police resort to mild lathi charge along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana, owners allege that they were not given time to shift their belongings.

The drive was carried out at the Fish Market along Buddha Nullah near the Shivpuri area in Ludhiana. The police also resorted to mild lathi-charge as protestors opposed the drive. (File Representational Photo)
Ludhiana Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday. The drive was carried out at the Fish Market along Buddha Nullah near the Shivpuri area in Ludhiana. The police also resorted to mild lathi-charge as protestors opposed the drive.

A total of eight buildings, mostly fish and meat shops, were demolished. MC officials said that they were illegally constructed on encroached land of Buddha Nullah. Some owners alleged that they were not given any time to shift their belongings. Some women were also seen crying at the demolition site.

Meanwhile, few protestors allegedly used abusive language against the officials. Some owners alleged that their fish and chicken also got buried under the debris. Local leaders including Councillor Chaudhary Yashpal, BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi and few others came in support of the protestors and criticised the AAP government and MC for taking action against these buildings.

On the other hand, officials said that notices were issued to the ‘illegal’ occupants around two weeks back and the drive was organized only after they failed to remove the encroachments.

Also Read |Ludhiana bus stand will fetch earnings of Rs 3.22 crore in six months, says minister

MC officials further said the residents of the locality had submitted complaints to the MC in the past against the fish market. They claimed this action would provide relief to the nearby residents from unhygienic conditions and traffic congestion at this site.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that encroachments are being removed alongside Buddha Nullah under the project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah. She said that the remaining encroachments alongside the nullah will also be removed in the coming days.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 03:08:49 pm
