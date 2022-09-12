scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Protesters defy Section 144, camp outside Mann’s Sangrur residence to press for their demands

Scenes of protests outside Dreamland society have been a common sight ever since Mann was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state, with a heavy contingent of policemen always present at the spot as part of Mann’s security.

BKU Ugrahan, Punjab's largest farmer union, has lent its support to this dharna . (PTI File Photo)

Ten farm labourer unions of Punjab — under the aegis of Sanjha Punjab Morcha — defied Section 144 orders and notices issues to them to embark on a 72-hour dharna in front of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur’s Dreamland Colony on Monday for a bunch of demands.

BKU Ugrahan, Punjab’s largest farmer union, has lent its support to this dharna .

Scenes of protests outside Dreamland society have been a common sight ever since Mann was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state, with a heavy contingent of policemen always present at the spot as part of Mann’s security.

Mukesh Malaud, president of Zamin Prapti Sangrash Committee, one of the ten groups that launched Monday’s protest, said, “The district administration has imposed Section 144 in the city after our protest call. They even sent us notices stating that we had not taken prior permission for our protests and if any law and order problem is created , action will be taken against us, as per law. On Monday, thousands of farm labourers from across the state defied the administration’s notice and come out to join our protests in Sangrur. Many people came in buses and tempos. Some others chose to march on foot to reach Sangrur. None of us were stopped. Our dharna is being staged on the Sangrur-Patiala main highway opposite Dreamland Colony’s gate. We have left a passage for colony residents to enter and exit the colony, and our dharna will continue till September 14.” Apart from Mann, who occasionally visits his Dreamland Colony residence, around 100 other people live there.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Tarsem Peter, president of Pendu Khet Mazdoor Union, said, “We came from Doaba along with our supporters in our vehicles. It seems like the AAP is acting as the B team of the BJP as they are trying to muffle our voice by stopping us from organising peaceful protests for putting forth genuine demands. But we defied their diktats.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Zora Singh Nasrali, president of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union said, “Last year, the cotton crop in south west Punjab was damaged due to attack of pink bollworm and white fly. The then Congress government had announced 10% total compensation to farm labourers. Till date no money has received.”

The other demands of the protesters include increase in NREGA daily wages to Rs 700 rupees, and one third of panchayat land meant for agriculture being given to actual Dalit families instead of dummy candidates fielded by landlords, among others.

Advertisement

The farmers and farm labourers will stay put outside Dreamland Colony overnight, protesters said, with cooked food being arranged from nearby villages. A provision of cooking langar at the dharna spot has also been made.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:54:27 pm
Next Story

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven postponed due to national mourning of Queen

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Premium
Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement