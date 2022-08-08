scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Protest rally in Sangrur: Teachers demand revocation of 2015 emolument notification

Hundreds of teachers under the banner of Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) organised a protest rally near deputy commissioner’s office in Sangrur demanding revocation of a 2015 emolument notification and later marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence in Dreamland Colony. However, they were stopped near Barnala Chowk in Sangrur city where they were told that Punjab […]

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana |
August 8, 2022 4:12:03 am
The Democratic Teachers Front during their protest march in Sangrur on Sunday. (Express)

Hundreds of teachers under the banner of Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) organised a protest rally near deputy
commissioner’s office in Sangrur demanding revocation of a 2015 emolument notification and later marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence in Dreamland Colony.

However, they were stopped near Barnala Chowk in Sangrur city where they were told that Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains would meet a delegation of this front on August 22.

DTF president Digvijaypal Sharma said, “We want the notification of February 15, 2015, to be revoked. It was issued during the SAD-BJP rule under which it had made a policy that in the first three years of employment, only a lump sum amount would be paid and no other allowances would be given.”

DTF vice-president Karnail Singh Chitti said, “Teachers from 17 districts of Punjab came to protest in Sangrur as the Punjab CM has a house in this city. We were stopped a little away from the CM’s colony and were given time to meet the Punjab education minister.”

DTF general secretary Jaswinder Singh Bathinda said, “Teachers cannot apply for transfer unless and until he/she completes three years at a particular station. This condition should be removed.”

DTF teachers also said that rural area allowance, border area allowance and many other allowances have been abolished now. “They need to be started again.”

The rally was supported by farmers’ union BKU Ugrahan as its members arranged tea and langar for the protesters.
DTF members protested outside the DC office, blocking the main road and later walked 1.5 km from the DC office
to Barnala Chowk. As a result, the traffic was disrupted for a few hours.

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

