Protest rally in Sangrur: Teachers demand revocation of 2015 emolument notification

August 8, 2022 4:12:03 am
Hundreds of teachers under the banner of Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) organised a protest rally near deputy
commissioner’s office in Sangrur demanding revocation of a 2015 emolument notification and later marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence in Dreamland Colony.
However, they were stopped near Barnala Chowk in Sangrur city where they were told that Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains would meet a delegation of this front on August 22.
DTF president Digvijaypal Sharma said, “We want the notification of February 15, 2015, to be revoked. It was issued during the SAD-BJP rule under which it had made a policy that in the first three years of employment, only a lump sum amount would be paid and no other allowances would be given.”
DTF vice-president Karnail Singh Chitti said, “Teachers from 17 districts of Punjab came to protest in Sangrur as the Punjab CM has a house in this city. We were stopped a little away from the CM’s colony and were given time to meet the Punjab education minister.”
Subscriber Only Stories
DTF general secretary Jaswinder Singh Bathinda said, “Teachers cannot apply for transfer unless and until he/she completes three years at a particular station. This condition should be removed.”
DTF teachers also said that rural area allowance, border area allowance and many other allowances have been abolished now. “They need to be started again.”
The rally was supported by farmers’ union BKU Ugrahan as its members arranged tea and langar for the protesters.
DTF members protested outside the DC office, blocking the main road and later walked 1.5 km from the DC office
to Barnala Chowk. As a result, the traffic was disrupted for a few hours.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Joe Biden stands with Muslims after ‘horrific killings’ in New Mexico
Have begun scientific disposal of sanitary waste: UT civic body
Big stage fright gets to India again as they lose to Australia in CWG final
NTA opens fresh exam window after glitches hit CUET phase 2
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of India
CRAWFED meeting: ‘Property owners not aware of MC registry rules; it is estate office’s duty to tell other depts’
Member of IS involved in funds collection held in Delhi, says NIA
Three partners of firm arrested in Rs 78-cr tax fraud
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses
SC has not stopped us from carrying out cabinet expansion: Devendra Fadnavis
Sculptors at work to carve out a new town of Ambaji
NITI Aayog meet: Maharashtra CM Shinde emphasises reforms in local bodies, agri, education