Project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah: Jamalpur STP to become operational from December 31

To review the ongoing works under Rs 650 crore project of polluted stream Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, Ludhiana MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the officials of different departments at MC Zone-A office, Wednesday.

During the meeting directions were issued to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials to ensure power supply to 225 MLD sewer treatment plant (STP) established in Jamalpur area, which has to be made operational on December 31.

It has been decided that PSPCL will provide a temporary connection to run the plant until the new 66kv power sub station is established to supply power to the STP. The work to establish the new sub-station is going on.

Officials from Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), soil conservation department among others departments participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, discussions were also held to stop dumping of dairy waste/cow dung in the nullah from within and outside the city limits, stop direct flow of sewer waste etc.

Aggarwal stated that Jamalpur STP has to be made operational by December 31 and PSPCL has been directed to ensure that power supply connection is provided for the same. Further the officials were also directed to tighten noose around the dairy owners dumping waste in the nullah.

Aggarwal also directed the officials of soil conservation department, consultancy company and representatives of dyeing industry to look into the possibilities of reusing the treated water of STPs in industry and farming purposes.

It was decided that a separate meeting will be held between the representatives of the dyeing industry, the consultancy company hired under the project and PPCB officials to check feasibility and chalk out a plan for reusing the treated water in the dyeing industry.