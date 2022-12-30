Project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

As a part of the project to rejuvenate polluted Buddha Nullah, testing commenced at the newly constructed 225 MLD sewer treatment plant (STP) in Jamalpur, Ludhiana, Friday.

The testing process is being done to check equipment installed at the plant for treating the sewer waste.

The matter was also discussed in the meeting conducted by the officiating Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal to review the progress under the Rs 650 crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah. The officials of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) among others also participated in the meeting held at MC Zone D office in Sarabha nagar on Friday.

PWSSB officials said that under the testing process, sewer waste was released in the plant to check any leakage or any issue with the equipment. It can take a few weeks to complete the testing process, following which the plant will be operated at its full capacity. Temporary power supply has been arranged for running the plant until a separate 66 kv plant is being set up by PSPCL to supply power to the 225 MLD plant.

Dachalwal stated that the testing has begun at the Jamalpur STP and the PSPCL officials have been directed to expedite the construction of the 66kv plant. The PWSSB authorities and contractor have also been directed to expedite the work and complete other elements of the project including construction of intermediate pumping stations (IPS) being established at different points in the city.