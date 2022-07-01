Project Muskurata Bachpan: Ludhiana DC appoints two nodal officers to stop child labor

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, on Friday appointed two nodal officers Friday under the project ‘Muskurata Bachpan’ that will be aimed at stopping the practice of child labour in the district.

Malik said that Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Bains and Assistant Commissioner Jasleen Bhullar have been appointed as nodal officers under the project.

According to details, the project will address the basic needs and rights of children engaged or at risk of child labour. It will also streamline procedure for pre-rescue, rescue and post-rescue of children by incorporating different laws such as The Child and Adolescent (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules,1988, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2017, Standard Operating Procedure for Enforcement of the Act 2017, Standard Operating Procedure for Rescue and Post Rescue of Child Labour 2020 by NCPCR, and the Central Sector Scheme for Rehabilitation of Bonded Labour 2021 of the union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Malik said that the project will develop an effective strategy to combat child labour by involving various stakeholders and non-government actors. It will also endeavor to simplify the understanding of the process laid down for inquiry and rehabilitation of children who are victim of child labour cases, ensuring their social, educational as well as economic rehabilitation.

The DC asked both the nodal officers to work as per mediate so that child labour could be eliminated from the society, while underlining the fact that the menace deprives children of their right to go to school and reinforces intergenerational cycles of poverty.