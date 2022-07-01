scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

Project Muskurata Bachpan: Ludhiana DC appoints two nodal officers to stop child labor

According to details, the project will address the basic needs and rights of children engaged or at risk of child labour.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: July 1, 2022 10:39:57 pm
Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik. (Twitter/@LudhianaDpro)

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, on Friday appointed two nodal officers Friday under the project ‘Muskurata Bachpan’ that will be aimed at stopping the practice of child labour in the district.

Malik said that Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Bains and Assistant Commissioner Jasleen Bhullar have been appointed as nodal officers under the project.

According to details, the project will address the basic needs and rights of children engaged or at risk of child labour. It will also streamline procedure for pre-rescue, rescue and post-rescue of children by incorporating different laws such as The Child and Adolescent (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules,1988, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2017, Standard Operating Procedure for Enforcement of the Act 2017, Standard Operating Procedure for Rescue and Post Rescue of Child Labour 2020 by NCPCR, and the Central Sector Scheme for Rehabilitation of Bonded Labour 2021 of the union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 1, 2022: Why to read ‘Office of Chief Minister’ or ‘Sponge ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 1, 2022: Why to read ‘Office of Chief Minister’ or ‘Sponge ...
Maharashtra political drama: When BJP won but its leader lostPremium
Maharashtra political drama: When BJP won but its leader lost
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...Premium
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...
Explained: 5 ways in which the iPhone changed the world in 15 yearsPremium
Explained: 5 ways in which the iPhone changed the world in 15 years
More Premium Stories >>

Malik said that the project will develop an effective strategy to combat child labour by involving various stakeholders and non-government actors. It will also endeavor to simplify the understanding of the process laid down for inquiry and rehabilitation of children who are victim of child labour cases, ensuring their social, educational as well as economic rehabilitation.

The DC asked both the nodal officers to work as per mediate so that child labour could be eliminated from the society, while underlining the fact that the menace deprives children of their right to go to school and reinforces intergenerational cycles of poverty.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement