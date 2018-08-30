Probe my account: Baljit Singh Daduwal on Sukhbir Badal’s ‘ISI’ comment

Baljit Singh Daduwal (left) Baljit Singh Daduwal (left)

REACTING TO SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal’s allegations against him of having links with ISI, Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal Wednesday demanded proofs and an independent inquiry into it, besides counter attacking the Badals “as how they are getting richer day by day”.

“Sukhbir Singh Badal has stated that Rs 16 crore came in my (bank) account and termed me an ISI agent. So these charges need to be proved by him with proofs. Any agency can do an independent inquiry into this. Rather than pointing fingers at my funds, assets of Badals need to be verified as how they are getting richer day by day,” he said, adding after Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission report, their role has come out in sacrilege incidents.

“The state government must punish the culprits and if it is not done, we will never forgive (Chief Minister) Capt Amarinder (Singh) for this,” Daduwal said in Bathinda Wednesday. He added, “Even in 2014, Badals had levelled allegations against me that Rs 4.5 crore had come to my account. Even they had got my accounts frozen. Later, I had got them opened through court orders and this amount was not found.”

