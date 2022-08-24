‘Probe agencies being misused, Hindustan becoming Pakistan’

A day after vigilance bureau arrested former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the alleged case of irregularities in grain-lifting tenders during his tenure as food and civil supplies minister, the senior Punjab Congress leadership reached Ludhiana on Tuesday to show solidarity to Ashu and his family.

While PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring along with former ministers Pargat Singh and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria reached the vigilance bureau office where Ashu was kept in custody, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa first visited the family and later reached court where Ashu was produced.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Warring said that “the party will not hold any protest and it will also not interfere in the work of the vigilance in any way. But, they will stand with their party colleagues in solidarity.”

Warring said that investigation agencies are not working in a fair manner anywhere and a wrong precedent is being set. “Imran Khan was booked under anti-terror law in Pakistan, now a terrorist cannot be a Prime Minister of a country. Hindustan is on the way to become Pakistan. Probe agencies should not be misused anywhere, be it in Punjab or Delhi. When an AAP leader is booked, they say they are honest persons but if we say that there’s no proof against our leader, they don’t listen. Why these double standards for Punjab and Delhi by AAP?” he asked.

Asking the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government to stop “witch hunting”, Warring questioned the way Ashu was arrested and asked the vigilance to “prove” the “scam” that was being claimed.

“On Monday, we had gone to the vigilance office in Mohali to present ourselves but Ashu was not arrested then. They just wanted to humiliate and create a drama and then later arrested Ashu without following any procedures. AAP should stop this witch hunting,” Warring said, adding that the vigilance is claiming it to be a “Rs 2000 crore scam” but it has arrested Ashu without having a “single evidence” of the allegations levelled against him.

“From where is this Rs 2000 crore figure coming? Can vigilance explain it? In Delhi, CBI registered a case against Manish Sisodia but did not arrest him and even then AAP is crying foul. And here, they have arrested Ashu just because a contractor took his name. Is there any proof — any recording, voice note or transaction to show that Ashu took money? Also, can vigilance explain how vehicles having wrong registration numbers have caused a loss of Rs 2000 crore to the exchequer? This is pure vendetta as AAP sees Congress as a threat,” Warring said, adding that without a search warrant, vigilance sleuths raided Ashu’s residence late on Monday.

He added that they are not going to protest or interfere in the vigilance’s work. “We will just stand with our colleagues and fight against this injustice,” he said.

Bajwa, however, said that the matter is now before the judiciary and he would not like to comment on the merits of the case. “We have full faith in the judiciary. Our party believes in the constitutional law of the country and law will take its own course. I visited only to express solidarity with my colleague and his family,” said Bajwa.

Pargat Singh added that Ashu was arrested for what was not even his responsibility as a minister. “It is not the work of a cabinet minister to check registration numbers of vehicles, but that of district-level officials and bureaucrats. Even if there were irregularities in transportation of grains, officials should be held responsible not a cabinet minister whose work is to make policies. Can vigilance show a single file which has been signed by Ashu in the matter? For AAP, their leaders being booked in Delhi are honest but everyone here in Punjab is corrupt. This is injustice of the highest level,” Pargat said.

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who met Ashu outside the court, said that instead of serving a notice, vigilance arrested him in a cowardly manner. “When our party said that all of us are available anytime to join the probe, then how can they arrest someone without any proof or a notice?,” he asked.