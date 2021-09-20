Pro-Khalistan slogans painted on walls, Pannun among 3 booked

The Ludhiana police registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, legal advisor for US-based pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), and two local youths after some pro-Khalistan slogans were painted on the walls at Gill village in Dehlon area of Ludhiana.

Police said that during a probe into a similar FIR that was registered at State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Mohali on September 16, it was found that accused Gurwinder Singh from Rampur of Doraha village (Ludhiana district), along with his accomplice Jashan Mangat, had painted pro-Khalistan slogans at Gill village on the night of August 18-19 this year.

On September 16, SSOC Mohali had booked Gurwinder Singh for sedition claiming that a printing press was operated from his house at Rampur village where lakhs of pro-Khalistan posters, pamphlets and other material were produced and recovered. The counter- intelligence wing of Ludhiana police and SSOC Mohali had raided the village and arrested Gurwinder on September 17. Pannun was also named in the FIR which was registered at SSOC Mohali for sedition and other offences.

In the fresh FIR that has been registered at Dehlon police station of Ludhiana city, the police have said that on the intervening night of August 18 and 19, slogans such as ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, ‘Kisaana da hall Khalistan’, ‘Punjab da hal Khalistan’ and ‘Punjab vich Khalistan’ were found painted on the walls of houses at Gill village. The FIR adds that during investigation into SSOC Mohali FIR, it was found that these slogans at Gill village were also painted by Gurwinder Singh and his accomplice Jashan Mangat in connivance with US-based Pannun, a designated terrorist by the Government of India, from the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice.

The FIR has been registered against Gurwinder Singh and Jashan Mangat (19), both from Rampur village of Doraha, and US-based Pannun under sections 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race place of birth etc), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the IPC at Dehlon police station.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO of Dehlon police station, said that Gurwinder and Jashan Mangat nursed a grudge against Gill village’s sarpanch Harpreet Singh because he was vocal against Khalistan and had also gone to Pannun’s native village in Amritsar on the Independence Day and hoisted Tricolour.

“After Harpreet Singh hoisted Tricolour at Pannun’s village on August 15, these youths painted pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of the houses in village Gill on night of August 18 and 19. They also painted ‘Pannu bhaaji zindabad’ along with derogatory language for sarpanch. Mangat has been arrested. We will bring Gurbinder on production warrant from Mohali for questioning,” the SHO said.