Private trust donates 13 acres to Punjab govt for medical college

Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal thanked Mata Basant Kaur Bishan Singh Education Trust for donating 13 acres in Chak Kalan village of Ludhiana to the government for the construction of a medical college-cum-hospital.

Thanking Gurnam Singh and Pavitar Singh, the representatives of the trust, Dhaliwal said that he would take up the development of a medical college or hospital here for the welfare of the people. He said that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government would extend all kinds of help in this noble cause and motivated others, especially NRIs to come forward and contribute generously to the process of their motherland.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included ACS (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) Sarvjit Singh, senior AAP leader Dr. KNS Kang and others.