scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Private trust donates 13 acres to Punjab govt for medical college

Thanking Gurnam Singh and Pavitar Singh, the representatives of the trust, Dhaliwal said that he would take up the development of a medical college or hospital here for the welfare of the people.

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (light blue turban). (File)

Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal thanked Mata Basant Kaur Bishan Singh Education Trust for donating 13 acres in Chak Kalan village of Ludhiana to the government for the construction of a medical college-cum-hospital.

Thanking Gurnam Singh and Pavitar Singh, the representatives of the trust, Dhaliwal said that he would take up the development of a medical college or hospital here for the welfare of the people. He said that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government would extend all kinds of help in this noble cause and motivated others, especially NRIs to come forward and contribute generously to the process of their motherland.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included ACS (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) Sarvjit Singh, senior AAP leader Dr. KNS Kang and others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 10:02:35 am
Next Story

World Teachers’ Day: Over 4,500 faculty posts vacant across IITs, Kharagpur tops the list

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement