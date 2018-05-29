Prisoner goes ‘live’ on Facebook from Faridkot jail, probe launched

Gobind Singh Gobind Singh

AN INMATE of Faridkot’s Modern Jail allegedly went ‘live’ on Facebook for nearly three minutes and criticised Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Gobind Singh also targeted DGP Punjab Suresh Arora and Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Gobind has been lodged in Faridkot jail since April this year.

In his video message, Gobind said he hailed from Mari Bhaini village, Faridkot. He questioned the CM over why he had taken a “false pledge” before the masses in a Bathinda rally to end the drug menace in Punjab before the Vidhan Sabha polls. He said, “You should go to Golden Temple and apologise for taking a false pledge… Drugs are rampant in Punjab. They are readily available everywhere and my brothers and sisters are falling prey to drugs.” He also spoke about lack of facilities inside the jail, saying, “There is no water inside the jail. Baba Farid Society of Faridkot must provide water supply for inmates if they see this video.”

The Faridkot police lodged an FIR against Gobind and another inmate Kuldeep Singh who allegedly helped in making the video. Faridkot SSP Dr Nanak Singh said a probe was on into the matter.

According to information with CMO office, Gobind is currently lodged in Faridkot jail on charges of murder which he carried out in 2011. Also, seven FIRs are pending against him in several cases.

