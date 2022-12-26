Principals’ training in Singapore: Punjab education dept releases criteria for selection

The Punjab education department in a letter has released the criteria for the selection of government school principals who will be sent for training to Singapore. The AAP government in Punjab has announced plans to send government school principals for foreign training at Principals Academy and NIEI, Singapore.

In a letter issued by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Sunday, it has been informed that principals can apply for selection on epunjabschool.gov.in using their staff login ID and password and the last date to apply is December 26.

As per the criteria of selection released by SCERT, two categories of teachers can apply for training: school principals (who are posted in government schools as principals) and educational administrators (who are posted in offices such as DEOs, deputy DEOs etc).

For principals, minimum requirements are: at least five years of experience and remaining service of five or more years, good communication skills, qualify in written test and interview and state and national awardees will be given preference. For educational administrators, at least 8 years of experience is required with remaining service of two or more years. Applicants will be given points based on several parameters, for instance PhD holders will be given 10 marks and national awardees will be given five extra marks. The selection will be on the basis of merit, says the letter.