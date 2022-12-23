Principals of Punjab govt schools to get special training in Singapore

Punjab government has decided to send a group of school principals to Principal’s Academy in Singapore and to the National Institute of Education for getting specialised training.

On Thursday, Punjab School Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, said that as per the decision, in the first phase, two groups of school principals will be sent for training to the the renowned institutes.

The minister said that the selection process of principals will be transparent and willing teachers can apply online from Thursday onwards on the portal of the education department. This portal will remain open till December 36.

Apart from this, Bains also stated that the parent-teacher meeting to be held on December 24 will set a new benchmark where Punjab government’s efforts to improve school education will be further discussed.

Along with this, he appealed to all Punjab MLAs, the state’s Deputy Commissioners, SDMs, education officers from Head Office and District Education Officers to participate in parent-teacher meetings of government schools.