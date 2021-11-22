Preneet hints at joining Capt’s party

November 22, 2021 6:29:01 am
In a setback for Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur Sunday indicated that she may join the political party being floated by her husband and former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.
“Captain Amarinder Singh has always stood by the commitment he makes. Main apne parivaar de naal haan (I
am with my family),” Preneet said, while talking to media at an event in Samana. She was replying to specific queries on whether she would be joining her husband’s political venture.
After an unceremonious exit from Congress, Amarinder has floated ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ and applied for party symbol.
