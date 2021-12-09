Cong begins search for candidates who can help develop Sidhu’s ‘Punjab model’

With focus on state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘Punjab model of development’, the party has now started searching for candidates who can help in the ‘policy research, content writing and building a model for the upcoming Punjab legislative assembly polls.’

Apart from mentioning the academic qualification, the interested candidates will have to submit a 400-word essay. The topics are: Discuss what Punjab Model of Development means for you, discuss one policy which must be initiated by the government for betterment of Punjab, discuss one governance issue faced by you and its possible solutions.

Sidhu had said that he will be coming up with a ‘Punjab Model of Development’ that will be a blueprint of the state’s overall development and will be followed if Congress comes back to power in 2022.

Rajeev Gowda, chairman of AICC research department, said that the Congress’ proposed ‘Model of Development’ for Punjab is ‘not any leader or person specific’. “There’s always a model that we follow in each state as per local requirements,” said Gowda, when asked if search for candidates is inspired from Sidhu’s proposed ‘model of development’.

He added, “We are looking for arosund a dozen candidates who can assist us in the Assembly polls in policy research, content etc. We welcome individuals who understand the hopes of common people of Punjab and can contribute in shaping it.”

Sources, however, said that Sidhu’s own team was supervising the recruitment process. He was not available for comment despite repeated calls.