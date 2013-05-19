PPCB lifts SAC approval for building plans,industrialists heave sigh of relief

Members of United Cycles Parts and Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) heaved a sigh of relief after the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) lifted the condition to seek approval of site approval committee (SAC) for building plans. PPCB was not granting no objection certificates (NOC) to the industrialists,unless they got approval from the SAC,and this was a major hurdle even for 1 KW extension in electricity load,said Gurmeet Singh Kular,UCPMA chief.

For zoning of plots in the designated industrial areas,the industrialists now need not get the building plan approved from director of factories. They can submit their plan prepared by government-approved architect and other required documents with the factories department and can continue their work.

After the building collapse incident in Jalandhar the condition was imposed,but industrialists claimed that in the past one-and-a-half-years,most of the files were lying pending with the factories department and hence the expansion plans were put on hold.

R K Goel,PPCB executive engineer,and Jaspal Singh,Sub-divisional officer of PPCB,confirmed the decision. Industrialists had given a memorandum to Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal on April 22 in this regard.

Another decision taken was that the late consent fee,which was realised double the original,has been waived off.

