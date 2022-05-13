Power theft: PSPCL fines Bhikhiwind dera Rs 26L

The enforcement wing of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has detected theft of electricity at a Bhikhiwind dera — Dera Baba Bidhi Chand — in Tarn Taran district and imposed a fine of Rs 26 lakh.

A PSPCL spokesman said that the enforcement team was investigating a complaint regarding theft of electricity. During the investigation, the team found that theft of electricity was being committed by directly connecting a 300 KVA transformer to the nearby high tension (HT) lines. During checking, a huge unauthorised load being used illegally was detected. It was meant for 17 air-conditioners, seven geysers, four electric motors, 196 lights and 87 fans.

Sub-division officer Sur Singh has sent a notice of Rs 26 lakh as penalty for theft of electricity. An FIR has also been lodged at anti-power theft police station, Verka.

PSPCL has appealed to people to help in controlling the menace of theft of electricity by sending alerts on WhatsApp no. 96461-75770. Identity of the informer will not be disclosed, said PSPCL authorities in a press statement.