Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Power engg to protest proposed electricity amendment Bill on Nov 20

Shailender Dubey, chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation, said that it was agreed to take out a joint protest march in New Delhi on November 20.

AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey. (YT/Screengrab/ AllIndia Forum)

In a meeting organised in Patiala on Friday to discuss the proposed electricity amendment bill, 2022, power engineers decided to hold a protest in New Delhi on November 20 against it.

Elaborating on the decision, Shailender Dubey, chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation, said that it was agreed to take out a joint protest march in New Delhi on November 20. He said, “The Centre is introducing major legislative changes in the Electricity Act 2003, without consulting the stakeholders. A failed model is being introduced in the name of reforms and with this, the cost of electricity for ordinary consumers will increase many fold and only a few favoured corporate houses will benefit from the change.”

He added that earlier electricity generation was opened to the private sector and now 32000 MW of generation plants are under financial stress. “This privatisation model has already failed in generating electricity and a similar failed model from the UK is being pushed in the distribution sector. Electricity is an essential service and not a commodity to make profit from,” Dubey said.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 11:25:30 am
