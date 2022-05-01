Power demand increased by 40% in a year, crisis to be over soon, says minister Harbhajan Singh

Punjab Power Minister, Harbhajan Singh, on Saturday visited the Talwandi Sabo thermal plant in Banawali, Mansa, where he claimed that the demand for power in the state had increased by 40% in one year and the government was doing everything possible to ensure every sector received uninterrupted supply soon.

The minister on Saturday further claimed that the increase in electricity demand had coincided with some units in some of the thermal plants of Punjab being non-operational, triggering the gap in supply-demand and leading to long hours of power cut. Some of the units which were non-operational have been repaired, he said, while the others too will soon restart power generation, boosting supplies. A unit of Ropar thermal plant, which was down, had been repaired and had restarted operations from Saturday.

On Saturday, after inspecting the central control room of the Banawali thermal plant, the minister said that there were three units at Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Banawali, each producing 660 MW of power, of which one was down for maintenance. Officials at the plant, he said, have been asked to restart operation of the third unit within one week. He also suggested that the thermal plant authorities try and use the sewage treatment plant water to produce electricity.

Divulging further, the minister said that the Punjab government, led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was making all efforts to ensure that there is no shortage of coal in its thermal plants. The state had so far held a meeting with the Union Coal Minister for supply and the state’s allotted coal mine in Pachwara, Jharkhand, which ahd thus far been embroiled in legal controversies, will soon start supplying coal to the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, Vijay Singla, who accompanied Harbhajan Singh, said that although power supply was affected due to some technical reasons, but the issue now has been resolved. He further added that special arrangements for power backups have been made at state hospitals to deal with outages so that patients aren’t impacted.

Earlier in the day, the Power Minister and the Health Minister planted saplings inside the premises of the thermal plant.

The others present at the occassion were MLAs Gurpreet Singh Banawali from Sardulgarh and Budh Ram from Budhlada, Deputy Commissioner, Jaspreet Singh, SSP, Gurpreet Singh Toor, SDM-Mansa, Harjinder Jassal, chairman PSPCL, Baldev Singh Sran, and director generation engineer, Paramjit Singh.