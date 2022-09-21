Postponed again: Now Bhagwanpura sugar mill to be auctioned on Oct 10

After failing to attract any bidders, the Bhagwanpura sugar mill’s auction has been postponed for the second time in a row. The auction has been shifted to October 10, Dhuri Sub Divisional Magistrate said.

While a few interested people showed up to the auction, they did not make any bids, revealed sources. Sources revealed that September 10 to 25 is being considered inauspicious for making any new purchases, which may have made interested parties hesitant to make any bids.

The mill owes sugarcane farmers Rs 7.82 crores since 2020 due to which auction orders were issued. However, the mill has paid Rs 1.01 crore back to the farmers and now owes an outstanding amount is Rs 6.82 crore. The first date of the auction was set for September 14 which was deferred after excise department officials claimed that the mill owes over 40 crores as tax liability.

Meanwhile, farmers have been sitting on dharna since September 14 inside the mill. Two farmers have been climbing up to the mill’s chimney on a rotation basis as a mark of protest.

“The mill management is just buying time from district authorities due to which auctions are being deferred,” said Avtar Singh Tari, member of Dhuri’s Ganna Sangrash Committee.

“Farmers are coming from different villages of Sangrur, Malerkotla, Barnala and Haryana to sit in dharna…this costs them fuel expenses..our expenses of food, mattresses, table fans, drinking water etc are done to organise day-night dharna while they are making our payment in parts without paying any interest.”