scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Postponed again: Now Bhagwanpura sugar mill to be auctioned on Oct 10

Sources revealed that September 10 to 25 is being considered inauspicious for making any new purchases, which may have made interested parties hesitant to make any bids.

Farmers have been sitting on dharna since September 14 inside the mill. (Express Photo)

After failing to attract any bidders, the Bhagwanpura sugar mill’s auction has been postponed for the second time in a row. The auction has been shifted to October 10, Dhuri Sub Divisional Magistrate said.

While a few interested people showed up to the auction, they did not make any bids, revealed sources. Sources revealed that September 10 to 25 is being considered inauspicious for making any new purchases, which may have made interested parties hesitant to make any bids.

The mill owes sugarcane farmers Rs 7.82 crores since 2020 due to which auction orders were issued. However, the mill has paid Rs 1.01 crore back to the farmers and now owes an outstanding amount is Rs 6.82 crore. The first date of the auction was set for September 14 which was deferred after excise department officials claimed that the mill owes over 40 crores as tax liability.

Meanwhile, farmers have been sitting on dharna since September 14 inside the mill. Two farmers have been climbing up to the mill’s chimney on a rotation basis as a mark of protest.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...
Death in a madrasa: ‘I could have sent my son away, but can I hide ...Premium
Death in a madrasa: ‘I could have sent my son away, but can I hide ...

“The mill management is just buying time from district authorities due to which auctions are being deferred,” said Avtar Singh Tari, member of Dhuri’s Ganna Sangrash Committee.

“Farmers are coming from different villages of Sangrur, Malerkotla, Barnala and Haryana to sit in dharna…this costs them fuel expenses..our expenses of food, mattresses, table fans, drinking water etc are done to organise day-night dharna while they are making our payment in parts without paying any interest.”

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 08:03:25 am
Next Story

BJP: Over `5,000 crore being spent on ropeways in HP

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement