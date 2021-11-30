Meanwhile, post PM’s agri-laws’ repeal announcement, BJP gets active in Punjab

After a long time, BJP leaders did not face any protest from farmers in Ludhiana during their meetings on Monday.

The BJP is going full-throttle into poll mode post the farm laws repeal in poll-bound Punjab. In fact, three days after PM Narendra Modi announced his government’s decision to repeal farm laws, the BJP started its constituency-level meetings in the state with the party covering 48 Assembly seats it different meetings till Monday.

“First meeting was held in Rajpura constituency of district Patiala and till now 48 constituencies have been covered. We will cover all 117 constituencies by December 10. Afterwards, big public rallies will be organised in the state,” said Dr Subash Sharma, general secretary of the Punjab unit of the BJP.

On Monday, state BJP president Ashwani Sharma conducted four separate meetings in four constituencies of Ludhiana — Ludhiana West, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana North and Ludhiana Central.

Interestingly, apart from the senior leaders of the party, these meetings are also being attended by booth level, mandal level workers to help outline of the poll campaign.

After a long time, BJP leaders did not face any protest from farmers in Ludhiana during their meetings on Monday.

Speaking about the repeal of farm laws, Ashwani Sharma said, “Farm laws were made for the benefit of farmers, but have been taken back in national interest.”

Asked about BJP’s changed stance on Capt Amarinder Singh, the state BJP chief said, “It is surprising that the present Congress government has put the entire blame on former CM about pending promises. However, here I want to mention that election manifesto is of a party and not of an individual. So, promises were of the entire party, so why accountability on only one. Were these persons not part of government at that time?”

Dr Satish Kumar, press secretary of BJP’s Ludhiana unit, said, “Now that laws have been repealed, farmer union leaders have stated that they will be making decisive announcement on December 1. So we hope that they will go back to their houses safe and sound.”

Meanwhile in Punjab, pakka dharnas outside the houses of over two dozen BJP leaders are still going on for more than a year. They may also be lifted soon, apprehend BJP leaders.

Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik on his visit to Ludhiana two days ago had stated that BJP was open for pre-poll or post-poll alliance with like minded parties.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have plans to go campaigning with the schemes of Centre and their benefits at grassroots level. The party has also got a booklet made of the schemes for SC/ OBC communities, Rajinder Khatri, from SC cell of BJP, had told The Indian Express. BJP on its social media handles has promised to provide jobs to protesting unemployed teacher eligibility test pass protestors as one of the promises.