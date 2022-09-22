Ludhiana: Posing as PA to Congress MP Ravneet Bittu, man dupes local of Rs 2.50 lakh

Posing as the personal assistant to Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, a man allegedly duped a local resident of Rs 2.50 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

The police registered an FIR against the accused identified as Sandeep Sharma of Dhamotia colony.

The complainant Kamal Kishore, 30, of Dhamotia Colony, said he works in the marketing department of a private firm. The accused was known to his father.

The accused said that he was posted as the personal assistant to the Ludhiana MP and promised him a government job in the building branch of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. He demanded Rs 2.50 lakh for the task, alleged the complainant.

The complainant said that he arranged the cash and handed it over to the accused despite the financial crisis due to Covid-19. The accused had promised that he would make him an employee of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation by June 2020.

He added that the accused neither got him a job nor returned the money, adding he later also stopped picking his calls.

The complainant alleged that the accused had installed a plate of the Congress party on his car and also claimed that he got many others employed in the Punjab police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR was registered at the Tibba Police Station under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) . He added they are verifying if the accused was anyway connected to the Congress party.