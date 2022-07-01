scorecardresearch
Poor financial condition drives 3 of a Mansa family to commit suicide

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Kumar (36), his wife Kajal (32) and their 10-year-old son Harish.

By: Express News Service |
July 1, 2022 10:46:17 pm
Sadar police of Mansa district have registered a case and are investigating further.

Three members of a family in Thuthianwali village of Mansa district have allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Kotla branch canal. They reportedly took the extreme step due to poor financial condition and harassment from moneylenders.

While bodies of Kajal and Harish were fished out from the canal on June 30, Suresh’s body is yet to be found, investigating officer Bhagwant Singh said.

Suresh’s relative Deepak Kumar told police that Suresh was doing some private job. He had borrowed money running into a few thousands from moneylenders, but he was constantly harassed by the moneylenders for non-payment of Rs 4.5 lakh to them. Suresh’s family was living on rent in the village. He was also not able to pay the rent in time. This also added to the woes, Deepak told police.

On June 29, the family went missing. Police found a suicide note written on an English notebook of the couple’s son in which they expressed their financial problems and harassment from two moneylenders (for non-payment of borrowed money) as the reason for taking the extreme step.

According to police, Suresh was earlier engaged in a family-owned shop selling groceries and other sundries. After that he also rode auto-rickshaw for a living, but that too didn’t last as he couldn’t pay the EMIs in time.

Sadar police of Mansa district have registered a case and are investigating further.

 

