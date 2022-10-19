Poll violence case: Former LIP MLA Simarjeet Bains sent in two-day police remand

A local court of Ludhiana Tuesday sent former Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains in two-day police remand in the poll violence case registered against him in February this year.

Currently lodged in jail in an alleged rape case, Bains was brought on production warrant Tuesday and produced in a local court.

“Bains has been arrested in the poll violence case that was registered against him on February 7. We had enough statements and other evidence which established his involvement in the violence that day,” said Ludhiana JCP (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar.

The supporters of Bains and his arch rival Kamaljit Karwal of Congress had allegedly clashed in Atam Nagar constituency on February 7 ahead of Punjab assembly polls earlier this year. According to Karwal, Bains along with his supporters had allegedly opened fire with his weapon. Bains was booked for attempt to murder and other offences in an FIR registered at Shimlapuri police station. The next day on February 8, high drama was witnessed after police “arrested” Bains from district court complex but he was released within hours after submitting an application demanding “free and fair probe”, and an enquiry was marked in the case. Supporters of Bains had laid in front of police vehicles in the court complex saying that they wouldn’t let police arrest him.

Both Bains and Karwal had unsuccessfully contested assembly polls from Atam Nagar constituency of Ludhiana. Bains had alleged that Karwal and his supporters had attacked LIP workers with stones, bricks and soft drink bottles. Bains had claimed that he was not carrying a weapon.