Poll khol rally held by Punjab teachers’ unions in Shimla

A bunch of teachers from various unions of Punjab reached the Ridge area in poll-bound Himachal on Sunday to hold what they termed was a protest to expose falsehoods being propagated by the AAP.

The protest — which was dubbed as ‘Pol Khol’ by the unions — saw participation of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) , Elementary Teacher Training -TET/ pass union (Jai Singh Wala), and Open Distance Learning (ODL) Union. The protesters said they had been duped by the AAP government in Punjab, which came to power in earlier this year, and their demands for regularisation of jobs had fallen on deaf ears so far. They added that once the Gujarat Assembly poll dates were announced, they will go to that state too to ask people against voting for the AAP.

Vikram Dev Singh , president of DTF Punjab said,”We held the protest Sunday to warn Himachali voters not to to fall into the AAP’s trap . This was a ‘Pol khol’ rally against AAP in general and against Punjab’s Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains — the in-charge of Himachal Pradesh polls — in particular.