Punjab: Political leaders demand FIR against Bains must be dropped

Cutting across party lines, several politicians on Friday demanded cancellation of FIR against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjeet Singh Bains for trespass and obstruction in duty of government servants at Verka milk plant in Ludhiana.

Addressing a press conference here, Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira, former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Bir Devinder Singh and others alleged that the Ludhiana police had registered a false and frivolous FIR against MLA Bains under political instructions.

Bains had claimed to have exposed a “mega scam” of Rs 200 crore pertaining to spurious milk production by Verka milk plant of Ludhiana Tuesday. Before visiting the milk plant, he had collected milk samples and had them tested in various laboratories. Khaira said when Bains countered the milk plant authorities with spurious milk samples supported with documented proof, the staff at the Verka milk plant had no satisfactory answer.

The political leaders at the press conference said that instead of taking action against the authorities of Verka milk plant, the Ludhiana police registered an FIR against Bains and others. “We are also appalled how charges of trespass can be slapped against an MLA. If a public man cannot enter the premises of a government office, what is the role of an MLA? The government accords higher status to MLA than even the Chief Secretary according to protocol, but if an MLA inspects a public office and that too to expose corruption, he is booked,” said Khaira.

