Friday, August 19, 2022

Police trace, rescue abducted Ludhiana youth, arrest three

On the evening of August 17, some unidentified persons had called at the mobile phone of Hitesh’s mother and demanded Rs 50 lakh from her. The kidnappers also threatened the family with dire consequences in case they informed the police or the media.

The SSP added that the counter-intelligence team and the internal security teams of Punjab Police too played an important role in cracking the case.

In a joint operation with their counterparts in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Haridwar and Ghaziabad, the Punjab Police Friday rescued a Ludhiana youth and arrested three persons who had honey-trapped him. The gang had demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from the victim’s family.

The victim, Hitesh Bhumla, had been missing since August 17. He stayed in a hostel at Chandigarh University, Ghruan.

On the evening of August 17, some unidentified persons had called at the mobile phone of Hitesh’s mother and demanded Rs 50 lakh from her. The kidnappers also threatened the family with dire consequences in case they informed the police or the media.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that their teams safely rescued the victim, a student of BTech at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, who was held captive in a sedated condition at a rented accommodation in Ranjit Nagar, Kharar.

Those arrested were identified as Ajay Kadian, 25, of Jattal village in Panipat, Haryana; Ajay, 22, of Aabood village in Sirsa, Haryana; and Rakhi of Baroli village in Sonipat, Haryana. The police also recovered one Honda City car, five mobile phones and one .32 bore pistol along with nine bullets from their possession.

Bhullar said the main accused, Ajay Kadian, is a pharmacist and had completed his studies from Moga while the other accused, Ajay, was a first-year student at Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali. Both the accused used their knowledge of medicines to give sedatives to the victim.

The third accused, Rakhi, is an MBA student at Chandigarh University where Hitesh studies. His father Krishan Bhumla works as a manager in a co-operative society in Ludhiana.

Hitesh had shared on his social media profile his pictures with his uncle’s SUV and pictures of his Thailand visit which prompted the accused to lure the victim. The accused thought that Hitesh comes from a rich family. His family also stays in a posh area in Ludhiana.

The DIG said that the police had received a complaint from Hitesh’s parents that their son had gone missing and the kidnappers were demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom. An FIR under sections 364-A (kidnapping) and 365 (whoever kidnaps or abducts any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sadar Kharar police station, and immediately different police teams were formed and an intelligence-led operation was initiated.

The team led by DSP Gursher Singh and Inspector Shiv Kumar, along with teams of CIA (Criminal Investigation Agency), Kurukshetra, nabbed the accused and recovered the victim on Friday morning. Ambala, Haridwar and Ghaziabad police forces too were active in identifying and nabbing the accused, the DIG added.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said that during investigation, it was found that the girl, Rakhi, had made fake social media profiles. After befriending the victim on Instagram and Facebook, she lured him into meeting her.

“Upon meeting, she along with her accomplices kidnapped him and demanded ransom from his parents to release him,” he said.

The SSP added that the counter-intelligence team and the internal security teams of Punjab Police too played an important role in cracking the case.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 12:45:19 am
