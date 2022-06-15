scorecardresearch
Police take out a flag march in Mansa markets

The flag march was started around 6.30 pm and news of Bishnoi being brought to Punjab came after that but residents are linking the march with Bishnoi’s production in Mansa court .

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana |
June 15, 2022 4:39:53 am
Sources said that 2-3 times before as well flag marches were taken out in Mansa markets after the singer’s murder.

Much before Punjab police took gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on transit warrant to interrogate him in the murder of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala, Mansa police took out flag march in markets and city outskirts.

However, police maintained that it was done to maintain law and order and also to win trust of masses. Sources said that 2-3 times before as well flag marches were taken out in Mansa markets after the singer’s murder.

Meanwhile, on Monday traders in Mansa had gathered in the main market to protest. They said that they are getting threat calls of extortion. Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora assured the protesting business men that they will be protected.

