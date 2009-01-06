Police submit Rs 1.38 cr as PCA security bill

A whopping Rs 1.38 crore is what the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) owes to the Mohali district police for providing security at the stadium during the last one year.

In a letter to Punjab Director General of Police N P S Aulakh on Monday,Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Jatinder Singh Aulakh has submitted the details of expenditure incurred on the deployment of police force at PCA stadium for two Test and a one-day international cricket match played here since November 8,2007.

For the Test match between India and England,played from December 19 to 23,2008,the security bill has been pegged at Rs 66.82 lakh while the charges for the India-Australia Test match from October 17 to 21,2008,and the match between India and Pakistan ODI on November 8,2007,were assessed at Rs 49.61 lakh and Rs 21.43 lakh respectively.

The cost has been calculated at the rate of basic pay with other incentives payable to the staff for the deployment period.

The PCA seems to be a repeat offender for the Mohali police with regard to payment of bills. Every time an international match is played at PCA stadium,the Punjab police deploy heavy security (around 700 to 800 policemen) and submit a bill thereafter. But,since the stadium was built in the early 90s,no such bill was paid by the PCA.

PCA honorary treasurer G S Walia denied receiving any fresh security bill.

But when asked about the fate of the previous bills,he was quick to add: No such charges are applicable. Even the Chief Minister has made it clear in the past that security is the duty of the state.

On the other hand,SSP Aulakh said: I have performed my duty in submitting the bill to the DGP. It is up to the DGP and the government to decide further action.

In May 2008,former Mohali SSP Ranbir Singh Khatra had also submitted a bill of Rs 1.8 crore for security deployed during the seven T-20 cricket matches played under the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament here.

