Police Lathicharge on farmers BKU Ugrahan launches dharna outside Muktsar DC office, mega rally tomorrow

The BKU Ugrahan Wednesday launched a pakka dharna outside the officer of Muktsar deputy commissioner to protest against the alleged use of force by police on protesting farmers and to press for compensation for cotton crop damaged due to pink bollworm attack. The farm union also announced a mega rally on April 1 at the same place.

Police had late Monday night freed 12 government officials who were allegedly held hostage inside a sub-tehsil office in Lambi. Farmers claimed that police resorted to lathicharge in which some of them were injured. The police, however, had denied the charge with SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik saying they “freed the officials in a restrained and peaceful manner”.

Later an FIR was registered against 10 named persons and 100 unidentified persons on the basis of a written complaint from the officials.

On Wednesday, BKU Ugrahan president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said farmers had been sitting on dharna seeking compensation for their damaged cotton crop due to pink bollworm. “As no one was listening to their grievances, they gheraoed the tehsil office. All employees, except tehsildar, had been asked to leave the office but they didn’t. It was a ploy by the employees to create a scene.”

State committee members of the union had a meeting with local MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian. They also visited Lambi civil hospital to meet the injured farmers.

Meanwhile, the union said that all the farmers of cotton belt in Muktsar should be given 50 per cent of the compensation. “We also demand quashing of the FIR and action against employees, particularly Muktsar DC on whose directions everything happened,” said Shingara Singh Maan, senior vice president, BKU Ugrahan.

The Revenue Patwar Union had gone on strike Tuesday seeking security at work place. The DC Office Employees Union too had gone on strike in support.

Contacted, DC Harpreet Singh Sudan said, “Revenue officials called off their strike Wednesday. The DC Office Employees Union had called off their strike late on Tuesday”.

He said the protesting farmers haven’t said anything about their demands. “I had asked their delegation to meet me but no one came,” the DC said, adding he was trying to reach out to the farmers through back channels.