Police have given wide berth to my complaint,alleges woman

Ludhiana police functioning comes under cloud again

The Functioning of Ludhiana police again came under a cloud when a woman alleged that despite her complaint,the police had not taken any action against the accused.

The alleged victim,Gurmeet Kaur,a resident of Ishar Singh Nagar,told mediapersons that some persons living in their neighbourhood had been harassing her. She claimed that though she had lodged a complaint to the MERADO police post but the police had not taken any action on her complaint.

Due to a minor issue,which was even settled amicably on the intervention of some respectables,one of our neighbours has been harrassing us, Gurmeet Kaur added.

She claimed that earlier the matter had been patched up between them when she paid Rs 2,000 as fine but even then her neighbours kept harassing her.

Gurmeet Kaur said that recently when her sons were on way back to home,a few days ago,some unidentified persons manhandled them and damaged their bike. She further alleged that on the evening of January 7,her neighbour entered their house and badly beat her up. She said that when she went to the police along with her son,they were sent back even without conducting medical.

It may be mentioned here that earlier this week,the activists of Purvanchal Party had staged a dharna outside SSP office alleging police highhandedness.

