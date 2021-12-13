Police forced to file false cases against me, Majithia: Sukhbir

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu were “coercing police officers to register false cases against SAD leaders” including him and Bikram Singh Majithia.

Speaking to the media after addressing public gatherings in Sanaur of Patiala and Payal of Ludhiana, Sukhbir said, “The Congress party has taken over the police department and forcing police officers to act against senior SAD leaders. Conscientious police officers have refused to obey these extra-constitutional commands and this is why two officers of the Bureau of Investigation – Arpit Shukla and Varinder Kumar – have been changed in quick succession even as the incumbent director, S K Asthana, has proceeded on leave.”

Asserting that the Punjab Congress was resorting to a vendetta exercise to divert attention from its failures, he said attempts were being made to implicate Bikram Majithia in false case days before the imposition of the model code of conduct. He said blatant illegalities were being committed with the CM and home minister directing senior police officers to proceed against Majithia on trumped up charges.

He added, “We have earlier exposed a conspiracy to implicate me in a false case through a former party worker and this was proved when the said worker – Rajinder Kaur Meemsa made the same allegations we had referred to beforehand. Now an attempt is being made to register a false case against Majithia in the same manner.”

He said that Channi’s duty was to resolve grievances of the people besides fulfilling the promises made to Punjabis by the Congress party. “Instead of doing this, he is playing politics on the drugs issue after having failed miserably to control the problem even as Captain Amarinder Singh had promised to eradicate drugs within four weeks,” he said.

Sukhbir addressed a public gathering in Payal constituency in favour of SAD-BSP candidate Jaspreet Singh Beeja. Sukhbir said that current Payal MLA Lakhbir Singh Lakha of Congress would be taken to task ‘for looting and harassing the people of the area’.