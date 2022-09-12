Police complaint filed against singer G Khan in Ludhiana

A police complaint was filed against Punjabi singer G Khan for allegedly singing “inappropriate and vulgar songs” on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan programme in Janakpuri area of Ludhiana.

Amit Arora, vice-president, Shiv Sena Punjab, who filed a written complaint with division number 2 police station, alleged that on September 9 when G Khan was invited to sing at a local Ganesh Visarjan programme in Janakpuri, he sang songs like “Peg motey motey whiskey wale” (large quantity of alcohol) and “Choli ke peeche kya hai”, which were not appropriate for the religious occasion.

The complainant said that he has also submitted videos of the singer along with the complaint to substantiate his allegations.

“The pious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi was used to hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community. If police fail to register a case against Khan by Monday, we will sit on protest,” said Arora.

Police said that they are probing the complaint.