Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Punjab: Police arrest 12 of Moosa gang, recover 9 pistols

According to the police, the gang was active in Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh, Kharar and Mohali.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff of Khanna police Tuesday arrested 12 members of Moosa gang and recovered a cache of weapons, including nine pistols, 61 cartridges and other sharp-edged weapons. (File Photo)

A joint team of Khanna city police station and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff of Khanna police Tuesday arrested 12 members of Moosa gang and recovered a cache of weapons, including nine pistols, 61 cartridges and other sharp-edged weapons.

The arrested accused were identified as Hardeep Singh alias Moosa of Dehleez Road of Malerkotla, Dheraj Batta of Khalsa School Road of Khanna, Amninder Singh alias Prince of Gulmohar Nagar of Khanna, Mandeep Singh alias Bunty of Samrala Road in Khanna, Harchet Singh alias Chetu of Guru Harkrishan Nagar of Khanna, Ankush Sharma Bharadwaj of Krishna Nagar of Khanna, Manish Kumar alias Delhi of Sector 22 Sangatpura of Fatehgarh Sahib, Sandeep Kumar alias Boxer of Mintu Kewal Street in Uttam Nagar of Khanna, Jagwinder Singh alias Jampy of Jallowal village of Fatehgarh Sahib, Ranjit Singh alias Jeeta of Seh village of Samrala, Gurpreet Singh alias Pappal of Iqbal Nagar of Mandi Gobindgarh and Lakhvir Singh alias Lakha of Dehleez Road of Malerkotla.

Addressing the media, Khanna SSP Ravi Kumar stated that the joint team of city Khanna police station and CIA Khanna arrested the members of Mussa gang on the basis of a tip-off and recovered nine pistols comprising five .32 bore and four .315 bore, 61 cartridges, including 10 .315 bore and 51 .32 bore, two baseball bats, two iron swords, a knife and an iron rod. The team also seized two vehicles — Swift DZire car and i20 car.

Kumar said that the accused are already facing trials in several cases of assault, attempt to murder, rioting, burglary, drug peddling, possessing weapons, etc. “One of the members of the gang, identified as Kulwant Singh alias Lala of Malaud, was earlier booked in a case of murder registered at Samrala police station. Similarly, the Sadar Khanna police arrested an accused, Shubham Arora of Mulanpur Dakha, and recovered a pistol .32 bore and two live cartridges from his possession,” the SSP said.

He said that the accused were produced before court which sent them to five days in police custody. “There are chances of major recoveries and several cases will be solved,” he said.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 09:49:54 pm
Advertisement