Plot alloted to non-applicant

In a glaring blunder,Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has allotted a 150-square yard plot in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar to a person who had refunded the application fee for the plot seven years ago. To cover up the issue,the allottee  Balwant Singh  was charged an interest on the application fee which only amounted to Rs 1,200. Moreover,not a single employee has been punished for this blunder. This has come to light from an audit report of LIT,obtained through a RTI application.

As per the audit,Singh had applied for the plot in November,1982. Since the land was under litigation,Singhs application was returned and his application fee was refunded in April,1992. Seven years later when the LIT took out a draw for the plots,Singhs name was included in the list of applicants and he also received a plot. Singh paid all the instalments of the plot and asked for no due certificate in September,2006. At that time,the staff passed a resolution and sent it to head office. The audit report further says that the government had given clear instructions to fix the responsibility of the employees involved,but nothing has been done till date and moreover the allottee got away by paying interest of Rs 1,200 for the period 1992 to 2006.

Chairman of LIT,M M Vyas,however,said he was not aware of the issue. Will go through the file and if any blunder has been committed,we will take action against the employees and may also cancel the allotment, Vyas added.

