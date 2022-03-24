Plays, tiranga yatra, cycle rallies honour Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev across Punjab

A bunch of farmers’ organisations, some political parties, Punjab Agriculture University, and various not for profit organisations, among others, came together across Punjab on Wednesday to pay tributes to Bhagat SIngh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their Martyrdom Day.

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) organised a state level convention in the grain market of village Bare Ke located near Hussainiwala, in Ferozepur, in which state president of the outfit, Buta Singh Burjgill, Narain Dutt and a few others paid their tributes to the freedom fighters.

Burjgill said,” Bhagat Singh is a source of inspiration for all of us. Throughout our struggle against the three farm laws we took inspiration and courage from him and his deeds.”

BKU-Ugrahan, meanwhile, paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at 23 different places in 18 districts of Punjab, in which farm workers and farmers were in attendance in abundance. A majority of men and women attending the programmes on Wednesday were seen sporting yellow turbans and dupattas, respectively.

In the Chhajli village of Sangrur, members of BKU-Dakaunda presented a play ‘Begane Bohr Di Chhan’. Artists of Lok Kala Manch, Mansa, also presented a play in the memory of writer Ajmer Singh Aulakh. Both plays were directed by Manjeet Kaur Aulakh.

In Lehragaga area of Sangrur district, Lok Chetna Manch organised an inqlabi cultural programme in which artistes presented revolutionary songs, and political satires. Historian Rakesh Kumar was honoured on the occasion. In Mullanpur, Harkesh Chaudhari’s play ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh di Ghori’ was presented in a choreographed form. In Mullanpur Mandi of Ludhiana district, the play ‘Uthan da Wela’ was enacted.

At the ancestral house of Shaheed Sukhdev in Naughra Mohalla in Ludhiana, a hawan was organised during the day, after which the BJP’s district team organised a tiranga yatra in the clock tower area till Sukhdev’s house.

In PAU, students organised a gathering near Randhawa Library where Dr Sukhpal, principal economist addressed them.

A number of cycle rallies were also held during the day, with three such rallies being organised by Dr Ketan Ram Patil, SSP Ludhiana (Rural).

These rallies took place from Jagraon to Hussainiwala, from Khatkar Kalan to Hussainiwala and from Asafwala war memorial in Fazilka to Hussainiwala. All the cycle rallies had been flagged off on March 22 and they reached the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala on Wednesday morning .