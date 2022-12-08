Plastic reverse vending machines to Mini Rose Garden: Punjab local bodies minister inaugurates development projects in Ludhiana

Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar inaugurated several developmental projects undertaken by Municipal Corporation in Ludhiana, Wednesday. With an aim to reduce plastic pollution, Nijjar inaugurated plastic reverse vending machines in the Civil Hospital. The machines will help in recycling the plastic waste.

Under this project within the Smart City mission, 10 machines have been purchased for Rs 51.33 lakh, including maintenance of five years.

These machines have been installed at ten busiest locations of the city including markets, public places etc. Two machines have been installed at Civil Hospital, two at DC office complex (mini secretariat), one each at ESIC hospital, Sarabha Nagar main market, Tuition market in Model Town extension, Model Town Gol market, Government College for Girls and Guru Nanak stadium.

The machine will crush plastic bottles/aluminum cans and multi layer packaging including packets/wrappers of potato chips, wafers, chocolates, mouth fresheners, ketchup, soaps, face wash, toothpaste tube etc. The crushed/compacted material will then be sent for recycling and the contractor will be responsible for the same.

Ludhiana MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that a trial was also going on to issue discount coupons of different restaurants to the residents who will dump plastic waste in the machines.

Nijjar appealed to the public to dump the plastic waste in the machines and help the administration to reduce plastic pollution.

Nijjar also flagged off eight backhoe loader machines purchased by Municipal Corporation (MC) under Swachh Bharat Mission. He said that the machines have been purchased with the funds allocated under Swachh Bharat mission and 15th Pay Commission. These will be used by different wings of MC in taking up development works and improve cleanliness at ward level. The machines have been purchased at a cost of Rs 2.07 crore.

He directed the civic body officials to get GPS installed on the machinery so that the authorities can keep a tab on the working of MC staff.

Later in the day, Nijjar inaugurated the renovated Mini Rose garden in Kidwai Nagar.

MC commissioner Aggarwal said that the garden was spread in around 3.5 acres and is the largest one in the Ludhiana Central constituency. The project has been completed under Smart City mission at the cost of around Rs 3.5 crore, including the cost of maintaining the garden for next three years.

Sharing information about the elements/facilities added to the garden under the project, MLA Ashok Prashar said that musical fountains, walkway fountains, two indoor badminton halls, decorative garden lights, open gym, jogging track etc have been established in the garden. Different varieties of plants including roses, foxtail palm, golden cyprus, conocarpus etc have been planted in the garden. Also a botanical garden has been established.

Nijjar also kickstarted work to develop two parks in Jawahar Nagar camp area — Ram Leela park and Yamla Jatt park. The parks will be renovated under Smart City mission at the cost of Rs 44.60 lakh.