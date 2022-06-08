Plant a sapling in my son’s memory, urges mother of Sidhu Moosewala at prayer meeting

In an emotional appeal to the fans and others who gathered at the Moosa village in Punjab’s Mansa district Wednesday to pay their last respects to singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, his mother urged everyone to plant a sapling in her son’s memory.

“I request all of you to plant a sapling in my son’s memory. Ikk rukkh zaroor laayo (Please plant at least one tree). This will be a real tribute to my son,” said Charan Kaur, while addressing the bhog ceremony of her son at the Moosa village.

As thousands gathered for the Antim Ardaas or the prayer meeting for Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29, Kaur said that everyone who loved her son should help in making his memories grow like a banyan tree by planting a sapling.

Follow Sidhu Moosewala Prayer Meet Live Updates here

“Meri benti hai.. osde naam da ikk ikk rukh laake, ohnu chaddna nahi, ohnu paalna hai.. ohnu bohar do tarah vadhauna hai..taaki kuch mainu shaanti mil sake (It is my appeal that please plant a sapling in my son’s memory. Don’t abandon it, nurture it. Let it grow like a banyan tree so that I am at peace),” she said.

On June 5 marked as World Environment Day, several green organisations had issued an appeal to fans of Sidhu Moosewala to plant a sapling in his memory, nurture it, and post photos on social media to make it a green movement.

Jaswant Singh Zafar, a Ludhiana-based green activist and social worker, said: “On the occasion of World Environment Day, it was suggested that fans of Sidhu Moosewala plant at least one sapling on the day of his bhog and preserve it as a memorial. The response has been tremendous and many of them are sending photos and videos with the sapling they planted in his memory.”

“Now, his family has also made an appeal to plant trees in his memory which is commendable on their part to show concern for the environment despite such a huge loss,” added Zafar.

The Punjab Police have said they have arrested eight people on charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring the shooters who gunned down Sidhu Moosewala. They also claimed to have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

The state police said that the killing of Sidhu Moosewala was a case of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it. A member of the Bishnoi gang, Canada-based Goldy Brar, had claimed the responsibility for the murder, saying the Sidhu Moosewala shooting was in retaliation for youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s killing last year.