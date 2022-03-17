Planned routes for cadre to reach venue, langars along the way: AAP aces mega show

With people ensuring AAP’s spectacular win in Punjab, crowd-control was a top-of-the-mind concern for those planning the swearing-in ceremony in Khatkar Kalan. As the party expected its own cadre and several unaffiliated people to reach the event site, it went into an overdrive to ensure that discipline was not breached on the roads and during the event.

While volunteers were deputed for the task at the swearing-in venue, party also planned separate district-wise routes for its supporters to reach Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village.

Gurpreet Singh Gogi, AAP MLA from Ludhiana West, said, “I took around 1,000 persons from my constituency — most of them were youngsters. In every bus, two AAP volunteers were deputed to maintain discipline as it is very important when we go for any big programme. Otherwise, many others must have gone on their own as well because there was an open invitation to all..”

Ashok Prashar Pappi, Ludhiana Central MLA, said, “One bus went from my area and then people went on their own in around 100 cars. Around 20 volunteers from my constituency went to maintain discipline in the pandal. Some volunteers from each constituency were on duty apart from the cops in and outside pandal so as to guide the people coming to the venue.”

An AAP volunteer from Mansa, Gurpreet Singh Bhuchar, said, “Routes had been planned well in advance. It was decided, which district will follow which route. Accordingly, langar had been arranged by villagers at many locations. We started from Mansa, and after Barnala we found langars. From Ludhiana onwards, langars were set up at many places.”

Hari Singh, nephew of Lambi MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, said, “Around 800 persons came with us for oath taking ceremony in cars and buses. They were so excited for this function that they were self-motivated. Around 50 volunteers from our constituency went to perform duties to manage the crowd.”

Sources revealed that though it was an open invitation to masses, but every MLA had taken a limited number of persons along as they were aware that people may come on their own as well.

Sources added that the turnout also indicates that AAP has a strong organisational structure in Punjab as it was evident as their cadre was on duty inside the pandal, at parking lots, and langar sites.