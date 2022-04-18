Phase two of Ludhiana District Chess championship Prabhnoor Singh wins in U-19, Chinmay Jagga clinches U-15 trophy

Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA) held its second phase of district tournaments for under-7, under-11, under-15, under-19 and open categories on April 16-17 at Lodhi Club.

The president of LDCA, Arvinderpreet Singh, said that the top player from each category from this round will represent Ludhiana in the state championship next month. A total of 60 players participated in the two-day championship.

In the under-19 category, Prabhnoor Singh of Greenland Public School scored a win while Shaurya Verma grabbed first place in the open category. In under-15, Chinmay Jagga of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School Shastri Nagar was the top scorer after winning all five matches. Chinmay was the winner in the under-17 district championship organised by LDCA last week as well. In under-11, Jahaan Goel of Satpaul Mittal school grabbed first place.

In under-15 girls, BCM’s Prisha Nano Sehgal won first place while Asmi Dhand was the winner in the under-11 group. Asmi got a prize in the under-13 category held last week as well. Kabir Ahuja of Satpaul Mittal School was the winner in under-7 boys while Hridaa Kaur of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar was the winner in under-7 girls.

Vice president of the Lodhi club, Kawaljeet Singh Dang, was the chief guest and distributed prizes to the winners along with Lodhi club executive member Nishit Singhania.