Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Phase 1 of first ever PAS: Govt school students of classes 6-12 appear for quiz

In the first phase, students from classes 6 to 12 undertook an online quiz in six subjects.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: August 26, 2020 12:22:51 pm
Phase 1 of the first ever Punjab Achievement Survey (PAS), an online quiz conducted to check the learning outcome levels of government school students in the state, concluded Tuesday.

The Punjab education department is conducting such a survey for the first time to check the learning outcome levels of its students in government and aided schools, in line with the National Achievement Survey (NAS), which is conducted each year by the MHRD.

In the first phase, students from classes 6 to 12 undertook an online quiz in six subjects. The survey was conducted via Google Quiz. It was opened for students at 6 am on Monday and concluded on Tuesday at 8 pm.

Data on how many students appeared in the quiz was still being compiled till the filing of this report, but officials said they were targeting 100 per cent attendance of class 6 to 12 students, which is approximately 16 lakh students in total.

Nirmal Kaur, assistant state project director (ASPD), said, “Students from classes 6 to 10 appeared for the quiz in six subjects — English, social studies, maths, science, Punjabi and Hindi, while class 11, 12 students appeared in their selected subjects.

There were 30 questions — five from each subject. This state-level survey is being conducted in line with the NAS, so we can check where our students stand, before NAS is conducted.”

