PGI technicians on edge,threaten mass leave

After failing to reach any consensus with the hospital authorities,the PGI’s Medical Technologist Association (MTA) observed a two-hour dharna followed by a candlelight procession from Panjab University to Sector 17 Plaza on Tuesday.

Terming it as a wake-up call for the authorities to act on the demands raised by the technologists,the MTA,however,said emergency services were exempted in patients interest and the technologists deployment was not condensed.

The MTA has further decided that if no concrete assurance comes from the PGI director about fulfilling the demands of the technologists,a mass leave and dharna would be observed on February 16 from 9 am to 11 am.

Addressing the media,General Secretary of the MTA,Ashwini Munjal,said despite several assurances,their long-pending demands have not been met.

These include cadre reviews,constitution of a committee to implement the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission,grant of patient care allowance and filling of the vacant posts of the technologists.

The PGI,meanwhile,termed the agitation as unjustified and said action would be taken against those who abstained from work.

The PGI spokesperson said most of the demands raised by the technicians have already been taken up with the Centre.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App