scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Persons who made ransom calls in name of gangsters identified: Moga SSP

SSP Khurana said that the calls were not made by any gangsters lodged in Nabha jail but by acquaintances of the victims who were earlier living in Moga but are now settled in Canada.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 387, 120-B and 506 of the IPC at Moga city south police station.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana on Sunday said that persons who allegedly made ransom and threat calls to some local residents while posing as gangsters lodged in Nabha jail, have been identified.

Two Moga residents – Raj Kumar Makhija, resident of Dashmesh Nagar and husband of Moga MC councillor, and one Nishan Singh, resident of Nigaha Road – had alleged that they received ransom calls from abroad in which the callers introduced themselves as gangsters lodged in Nabha jail and demanded Rs 15 lakh as ransom.

SSP Khurana said that police investigation has found that the calls were not made by any gangsters lodged in Nabha jail but by acquaintances of the victims who were earlier living in Moga but are now settled in Canada.

“The ransom call to Makhija was made by Harjit Singh alias Jeeta, who was his former neighbour and is currently settled in Canada. Similarly, Gurjant Singh alias Sonu, also currently settled abroad, had made a call to Nishan Singh. Earlier they asked for Rs 5 lakh or so, but later they started demanding Rs 15 lakh as ransom. We are probing what was the motive behind these calls,” said the SSP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 387, 120-B and 506 of the IPC at Moga city south police station on the complaint of Nishan Singh and are investigating further.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 07:34:19 pm
Next Story

Punjab: Special lecture on scholarship schemes for govt schools on Sept 13

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement