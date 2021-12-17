People involved in mafias to face severest action: Channi

On a whirlwind tour of Ludhiana ahead of Assembly polls, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Thursday announced that those involved in sand mining mafia, drug mafia, sacrilege, irrigation scam, post matric scholarship scam and other misdeeds would ‘face severest action’.

He also announced construction of a trauma centre in the name of B R Ambedkar and said that the process of regularising safai sewaks and sanitation workers would be completed soon.

“Congress government is duty-bound to punish every person who has done any sin against the state and its people,” said Channi at a gathering after laying the foundation stone of Ravidass Auditorium, East-end club, Special Park Static Compactor and Commercial Exhibition Centre in Ludhiana.

“Any person, however affluent he may be, will be made accountable for these sins. The political persons involved in these crimes against humanity will not be spared at any cost,” he said.

“We have started action against big fish, those big smugglers who spread drugs in Punjab will not be spared. The vigilance has also started action against those involved in the post matric scholarship scam,” Channi said. He announced allotment of an alternative piece of land to Durga Mata Mandir Management for construction of an ultra-modern super-speciality hospital. Channi paid obeisance at Durga Mata Mandir. He said that the temple management was serving society by imparting quality health services to people on the temple premises. However, he said that this needs to be given a boost for which a hospital site of 11 kanal equivalent to the existing temple complex will be allotted by the state government. He also announced shifting of the police station in the vicinity of the temple to a new place and allotting land to the temple.

Channi announced plans to construct a trauma centre in the name of Dr B R Ambedkar in Ludhiana. He handed over a cheque for Rs 4.14 crore to Ludhiana Municipal Corporation for completing the ongoing works at Ambedkar Bhawan.

He said that the trauma centre will come up at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Apart from it, Rs 10 crore has been spent so far on Ambedkar Bhawan of which Rs 4 crore has been contributed by GLADA, Rs 1.65 crore by Ludhiana Improvement Trust and the remaining by Ludhiana MC. He said that the ground floor hall with a capacity of 500 people was already complete along with basement parking for vehicles. The state government will bear the entire expenditure for construction of the first floor and a sound-proof hall.

He said that in consonance with the policy of the state government, the Ludhiana MC would soon hand over letters to regularise services of 2,480 sanitary workers/ sewage men and other staffers. He added that the state government will soon complete the process of regularising services of safai sewaks and sanitation workers in the entire state. He announced a bridge on Chand Cinema road at a cost of Rs 10 crore, an underbridge on Jassian road at a cost of Rs 6 crore besides Rs 7 crore for overall development of Ludhiana North constituency. He also handed over a cheque for Rs 1.83 crore for development of Bhagwan Valmiki Bhawan. He said that the Punjab government has already announced a budgetary grant of Rs 5 crore annually for the existing Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Chair at Guru Nanak Dev University.