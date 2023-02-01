PCS officer Dhaliwal graft case: Anticipatory bail plea of agent dismissed

A local court in Ludhiana Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Balwinder Singh alias Lucky, a co-accused in the corruption case in which PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal is the main accused.

The court of special judge Dr Ajit Atri dismissed the bail plea after Vigilance Bureau argued that Lucky was a private agent via whom Dhaliwal used to collect monthly bribes from transporters in Ludhiana.

Lucky had applied for anticipatory bail claiming that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

The VB, however, contended that Lucky is wanted in the case and added that he along with another agent was hired by Dhaliwal for collecting money from the transporters.

Earlier on Monday, the court had also rejected the anticipatory bail application of Sukhminder Singh, owner of Sukhi Transport company from Mandi Gobindgarh, also a co-accused in the case.

The arrest of Dhaliwal, who was posted as the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Ludhiana, had triggered the strike by PCS officers in Punjab, who were demanding his immediate release, and had proceeded on mass casual leave. However, after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued a stern order directing them to either join back duties or face suspension, the officers had ended the strike.

The VB had arrested Dhaliwal on January 6 for “running an organised criminal racket to collect money as bribes from transporters” in the Ludhiana district. The bureau had registered an FIR against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by Satnam Singh Dhawan, an RTI activist, on the CM’s Anti-Corruption Help Line. The complaint said that Dhaliwal was found collecting bribes through private persons from transporters on a monthly basis on the pretext of not issuing challans of their vehicles.

The FIR against Dhaliwal was registered on the basis of video clips secretly recorded and submitted to the Vigilance Bureau by complainant Dhawan. In one of the video clips, a Punjab Home Guard (PHG) Bahadar Singh, who was attached with Dhaliwal, is purportedly heard saying he used to collect bribes on the officer’s behalf from transporters and hand over the amount to the officer every month.

The VB has said that during the probe it found that in December last, Bahadar Singh had collected a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from transporters on behalf of Dhaliwal.