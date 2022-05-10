Punjab Agricultural University’s PR-130 rice variant gets nod from state approval committee

The State Variety Approval Committee has given its nod for ‘PR 130’ variant of parmal rice for cultivation in Punjab.

The Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana has developed ‘PR 130’ variant of rice by crossing the most popular variety PR 121 with HKR 47.

Dr Gurjit Singh Mangat, additional director of research (crop improvement), said, “It is mid-maturing, lodging tolerant, bacterial blight resistant variety with better milling quality characteristics. It matures in about 105 days after transplanting. It possesses long slender clear translucent grains with high total and head rice recoveries. The variety resists the attack of all the 10 presently prevalent pathotypes of bacterial blight pathogen in the Punjab state. The average paddy yield of this variety is 30 quintals per acre.”

This variety will prove very beneficial to the pea and potato growers on account of its higher paddy yield, shorter maturity period and disease resistance and to the traders due to its excellent milling quality characteristics, he further said. The PAU has produced large quantity of seed of this variety, which is available at its research stations; seed farms located at Ladhowal, Naraingarh (Fatehgarh Sahib), Nabha and Kapurthala; Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Farmer Advisory Service Centres.

Dr Mangat further stated that those farmers who were growing PR 121 and HKR 47 should opt for PR 130 variety now. The ideal time for nursery sowing of PR 130 is between May 20 to May 31, he said.