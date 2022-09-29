PAU’s Museum of Social History listed on Punjab’s state tourism website

The ‘Museum of Social History of Punjab’, situated at the campus of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, was included in the list of museums in the state on the official website of Punjab’s tourism department, Tuesday.

An announcement to this effect was made during an event titled,’ Glorifying the Museum of Social History of Punjab’, held at PAU on the eve of World Tourism Day, here late Tuesday evening.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora said that “it was for the first time that PAU museum has been included in the list of state’s museums on the official website of the government.”

“The university is the pride of Ludhiana, therefore its work and infrastructure needs to be showcased in a way that the people worldwide know its worth”, said Arora.

The event was attended by several guests including that from the government, litterateurs, scientists and nature lovers.

Arora stressed that there was a need to popularise PAU museum among the masses, especially among the youth and the children. He suggested that the schools and other educational institutions should be involved and students of these institutions should be encouraged to visit and see their rich culture.

He also said that the museum should be popularized on social media platforms so that NRIs are encouraged to visit this site whenever they come to Punjab.

Padma Shri poet Dr Surjit Patar was the guest of honour at the event. Among the dignitaries were Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma, ADC (Urban Development) Anita Darshi, ACA GLADA Amrinder Singh Malhi among others.

In his address, PAU V-C Dr SS Gosal called the museum as one of its kind in the state. “It carries the commendable vision of the legendary Dr MS Randhawa, the former PAU V-C, who incorporated the cultural effect with a brilliant museum in the campus”, said Dr Gosal. He thanked Arora for contributing to revamp the museum.

Dr Nirmal Jaura, having been closely associated with the museum as senior public relations officer of PAU shared that it is a matter of pride to have this museum on the tourism website of Punjab. Dr Jaura informed that only two universities in the region have a social history museum; the second being Kurukshetra University.

In his remarks, Dr Patar recollected his artistic journey in the university, and added that the institution helps retain the cultural identity of literature. He reminded that the year 2022 is the 300th birth anniversary year of Waris Shah.