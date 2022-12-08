PAU VC inaugurates ‘plant factory lab’ at agri-engineering college

To grow plants in multi-tier hydroponics system, a plant factory lab was inaugurated at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

V-C Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said that the varsity was trying to grow plants in closed growing systems utilizing artificial control of light, temperature, moisture, and carbon dioxide, and a plant factory lab has been established for the purpose in the department of Soil and Water Engineering, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.

The research could herald a huge step forward in both multi-tier production (vertical farming) and hydroponics, he said.

Commenting on the new concepts like hydroponics and aeroponics, he observed that such work entails an interdisciplinary approach and the university already has a system in place for such tasks. “Tapping into distributed intelligence of a group in collaborative research increases the chances of solving problems more efficiently,” he added.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, exhorted the scientists to explore the possibility of germplasm screening and speed breeding in future. “Plant factories have become a rising star of the farming industry in the recent years,” he said.

Explaining the concept, Dr Rakesh Sharda, Principal Scientist (Plasticulture), revealed that the lab could provide ‘light recipes’ and controlled conditions to deliver the necessary requirements for plants during their differing growth stages, with pinpoint precision. By tailoring the conditions to the ‘action spectrum’ of the species at different points in its development, it will boost the plant’s photosynthetic processes, ensuring it absorbs and uses the maximum amount possible for physiological activity, rather than it going to waste.

Inclined tube settler for canal water filtration, bio retention cells for storm water recharge, nano filter for arsenic removal and composite filter for ground water recharge are some other new projects being taken up by the department, said PAU.